World Nutrition Day: 5 Expert Tips To Give Your Meal A Nutritional Boost

Here are some easy ways to add nutrition to your meals.

There are many ways to make your meals nutritionally dense

Here are some expert-recommended tips and tricks

World Nutrition Day is celebrated on 28th May every year. It is an initiative supported by many institutions across the world including the Spanish Federation of Societies of Nutrition, Food and Dietetics (FESNAD). Nutrition is of the utmost importance, especially in the times that we are living today. The importance of good nutrients in the diet cannot be stated enough for maintaining the body's overall health and wellbeing. "New realities mean that we need to look at food and diet in a new way. It's important to restrict one's diet without compromising on nutrition. Nutrition is key," agrees Consultant Nutritionist Ishi Khosla.





The primary key to good health is eating a balanced diet. But more often than not, our diets tend to focus on a certain group of nutrients, leaving out others. Even in our home meals, we tend to leave out essential vitamins, minerals and other micronutrients from our preparations. These are integral to our health as much as other nutrients that constitute a balanced meal.





Here Are 5 Expert Tips To Give Your Meal A Nutritional Boost:

1. For Better Immunity





The journey to better nutrition through enhanced immunity is just a few ingredients away. There are a number of immunity-boosting spices that can be added to the diet. Consultant Nutritionist Ishi Khosla recommends, "We should include immunity-boosting food like aloe vera, tulsi and coconut oil in our diet. One must replace sugar with low calorie sweeteners and keep hydrating!"

Aloe vera is a great ingredient powerpacked with nutrients.

2. Lesser Meals, More Nutrition





Another idea that experts suggest is to cut down the number of meals in a day, but to ensure that each meal is packed nutritionally. This is specially important in the hot summer months when we largely stay indoors. "When our movements get curtailed, our appetite falls but cravings increase. We shouldn't give in to those cravings and ensure that our intake is instead replaced by healthier, more nutritious foods," explains Khosla.





3. Chutney: The Natural Health Supplement





There is a reason behind the lip-smacking chutneys and pickles that our grandmothers and mothers make. Apart from putting a delicious spin to our meals, the chutneys also function as a natural health supplement due to their high nutrient value. Make a rejuvenating green chutney with herbs like mint, coriander etc and revitalise your senses.





A single serving of chutney can work wonders for your diet.

4. Probiotics Are Essential





Dal, roti and sabzi are one of the key components of a complete Indian meal. These balance out each other and are completely satisfying and fulfilling. However, the addition of probiotics is also integral to having a nutritious meal. Whether it is dahi, or some delicious masala chaas, try and incorporate these healthy gut bacteria in your daily diet.





5. More Vegetables And Fruits





Vegetables and fruits are key to our diet, but very often they cease to be part of our meals. Fun ways to include these nutrient powerhouses in our diet includes making a healthy salad, or even incorporating fruits and veggies in your dahi in the form of a delicious raita. Top up your khichdi or dali preparation with some chopped, sauteed vegetables. Whatever be the means, the ends is the same.





The more fruits and vegetables you can incorporate in your diet, the better!

Happy World Nutrition Day 2020!