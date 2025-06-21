The diversity and unique flavours of Indian cuisine make it truly special. Every state offers something distinct to please your palate. Often, familiar dishes-whether vegetarian or non-vegetarian-are reinvented with new twists. When it comes to non-veg dishes, classics like Rogan Josh, Mutton Biryani, and Mutton Kebabs are always favourites. However, traditional mutton recipes can take quite a bit of time to prepare. That's why we're bringing you a quick and easy recipe for One-Pot Spicy Mutton Curry-a dish that's bursting with flavour and incredibly simple to make.





This mutton curry is ideal for both everyday meals and special occasions. You don't need a long list of ingredients, and the process is straightforward. Let's take a look at how to prepare it.





Ingredients for One-Pot Spicy Mutton Curry

500 grams mutton, chopped into small pieces





2 potatoes (each cut into four pieces)





1 cup fried onions





1 cup curd





1 tsp ginger-garlic paste





1 tsp red chilli powder





1/2 tsp turmeric





2 tsp coriander powder





1 tsp meat masala





1 tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)





Salt to taste





1/2 cup oil





1 bay leaf





2 black cardamoms





2-3 green cardamoms

How to Make One-Pot Spicy Mutton Curry

Marinate the Mutton:

In a large bowl, add the mutton pieces along with fried onions, ginger-garlic paste, black cardamom, green cardamom, bay leaf, chopped potatoes, kasuri methi, curd, oil, and all the dry spices. Mix everything well so the mutton is coated evenly.

Let It Rest:

Cover the bowl and let the marinated mutton rest for 10 minutes. This allows the flavours to soak in.

Cook the Curry:

Heat a pan or pressure cooker. Add the marinated mutton and cook on medium heat, stirring continuously for about 10 minutes.

Simmer or Pressure Cook:

The mutton will start to release its juices and begin cooking. The potatoes help thicken the gravy. You can slightly mash them later for a richer texture.





If using a pressure cooker, add a little water and cook for 1 whistle.





If using a regular pan, cover and cook until the mutton becomes tender-it may take more time.

Final Touch:

Once cooked, add 1/2 teaspoon of garam masala, chopped green coriander, and the juice of half a lemon. Mix well.





Serve hot with roti or steamed rice for a satisfying meal that's quick, easy, and full of bold flavours.