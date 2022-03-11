When North Indian cuisine comes to our mind, we can't help but think of butter chicken, palak paneer, dal makhni and kadai chicken. While we all love to indulge in these masaledaar gravies for our weekend indulgence, we can't help but desire to try something beyond these popular delicacies. And, the weekend is the best time to experiment! If you are a hardcore non-vegetarian and you love to recreate recipes, then we have shortlisted some of the most delicious North Indian mutton curries for the mutton lovers in you. Rogan josh, kosha mangsho, laal maas- this list has the recipes for all these North Indian classics.





7 North Indian Mutton Curry Recipes You Must Try:

1.Laal Maas

Lal maas is considered to be one of the spiciest curries in Indian cuisine. This iconic dish is slow-cooked with red chillies, meat, yoghurt, spices and herbs until it is seared. The extensive use of local Mathania chillies is sure to make you sweat and burst your ears and taste buds!





2.Safed Maas

If you like a mellow and mouthwatering curry, then this might be for you. Relish the creamy texture, nutty aroma and subtle spices of this authentic Rajasthani meat curry. Meat is boiled and cooked with masalas, almond-cashew paste and a generous helping of cream, milk and curd.





3.Kosha Mangsho

Kosha Mangsho is one of those rich mutton curries that are intrinsic to lavish Bengali feasts. The word 'Kosha' has similar meanings to sautéing or frying for a long time and Manghso in this case is Mutton. The curry is prepared by slow cooking over low flame for a very long time which leads to the thick and velvety brown gravy and juicy tender mutton pieces.





4.Mutton Yakhni

Succulent pieces of mutton are infused with cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaves and a host of other Kashmiri flavours and balanced out in thick yoghurt-based gravy. Mutton yakhni is an authentic Kashmiri dish that has been passed on through generations.





5.Rogan Josh

To prepare this Kashmiri delicacy, mutton pieces are fried well in oil and then doused in a flavourful gravy made with a range of traditional Indian spices like red chilli powder, fennel powder, ginger powder, cumin powder, dried fenugreek leaves, brown cardamom powder, cardamom, cinnamon sticks, bay leaves and cloves.





6.Nihari Gosht

From the royal kitchens of the Mughals, Nihari Gosht is a traditional Muslim dish that has taken over the taste buds of people all over India. Nihari is an authentic dish that means a slow-cooked mutton stew, which is said to be originated in the Awadhi kitchen of Lucknow.





7.Mutton Do Pyaza

Mutton Do Pyaza is a rich and hearty curry packed with a range of spices and herbs. It has mutton pieces cooked in a pool of spices including cumin seeds, bay leaf, peppercorns, cloves, powdered fenugreek and fennel seeds. The addition of yoghurt gives a creamy and thick look to the dish while onions added in the end brings a crunchy texture.





