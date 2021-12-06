Aerocity is one of the most happening places in the capital city of Delhi and the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR). From fine dining spaces to Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), Aerocity has them all and it is truly a delightful hotspot for those who take their food very seriously. If you love strolling down the alleys to explore different eateries in a row, you will love this place too. We recently visited Virat Kohli's one8 commune. This cafe is known for its relaxed, comforting vibe and, of course, menu. The menu is incredibly detailed and the starters comprise a whole lot of options including , salads, baos, sushi, tempura, dimsum and more.

We started off our brunch with fiery chicken dimsums which were full of fiery flavours and the chicken filled inside was so juicy and delectable. These dimsums were accompanied with super spicy chutney that will enhance your palate in just no time. Along with the baos, we had mango mojito which levelled up our meal with its luscious and tangy flavours. For beverages, One8 commune offers all the classic cocktails and mocktails you can hope to find in any resto-pub.

After dimsums, we ordered pretty pink (salmon) sushi and tempura sushi (prawn). The super crunchy and filling texture of these sushi along with soya sauce and wasabi tantalised our taste buds.

After their signature sushi, we had chilli chicken baos, which had a melt-in-the-mouth crumbly texture that made them delicious to the core.





That's it! Our culinary experience at One8 commune was one-of-a-kind. So, the next time you plan to visit a good place with a good vibe and great food and drinks, One8 commune is a must try. The unique drinks and food will have you coming back to One8 commune for sure.











Where: One8 Commune, Aerocity





Timings: 12 noon - 1am





Cost for two: Rs. 2500 (approx) with alcohol