I can solemnly swear that as a child, nothing made me happier than ice cream. Be it a plain vanilla scoop with a drizzle of chocolate sauce at home, a hot chocolate sundae with your cousins at an ice cream parlour, or even a bright pink strawberry scoop at a wedding - ice cream has always always been my true love. It won't be a stretch to say that the same holds true now, when the heart beats faster and the world feels sweeter, all because you've got your favourite ice cream! Well, whoever invented ice cream (click here to find out) must have had some incredible taste to combine something creamy with something icy, and turn it into the best thing ever with flavours like chocolate, butterscotch, vanilla, strawberry and whatnot!





Everyone likes ice cream, but it takes certain quirks to become the ultimate ice cream lover. Think you are one? Let's find out!

6 Signs Your One True Love Is A Big Bowl Of Ice Cream:

1. You Never Say No To Ice Cream

Even if you're "too full" after dinner or trying to cut down on sugar, if someone offers you ice cream, you always say yes. Yes, you have a sweet tooth. But the unconditional love you have for ice cream always beats any other sweet treat like halwa, laddoo or cake.

2. Weather Doesn't Matter To You

The chilly weather stands no chance of coming between you and your favourite ice cream. During summer, you could be eating at least one ice cream every day, but even in the winter cold, you'll surprise everyone by picking ice cream over any warm dessert.

3. You Are Never Satisfied With A Single Serve

Who eats just one scoop of ice cream? There should be at least three scoops to satisfy your ice cream cravings. When you eat one stick of ice cream, you'll end up craving more at the end of it. The only kind of ice cream that can make you content is a huge sundae.

4. Your Freezer Is Always Stocked With Ice Cream

Photo Credit: Unsplash

You don't care about any ice cubes or frozen peas, but there are always lots of ice cream options in your freezer. It could be tubs, bricks, cups, sticks, cones - all in your favourite flavours. Any time you run out, you can quickly replenish your stock by tapping on your favourite food delivery app.

5. You're Most Excited To Try New Ice Cream Flavours And Parlours

While others get excited about new cafes or restaurants, you're always hunting for a place that serves unique ice cream flavours. Activated charcoal? Spicy chilli chocolate? You're ready for anything as long as it's ice cream.





6. Ice Cream Is Your Answer For Any Situation

Bad day at work? Ice cream. Heartbreak? Ice cream. Celebrating a win? Ice cream. Catching up with bestie? Ice cream. It is your perfect accompaniment for any kind of situation in life.





If you could relate to all of these traits, congratulations, you are an ice cream lover in the truest sense. Celebrate your love for ice cream today by ordering online your favourite ice cream sundae, or head out to enjoy a scoop from your neighbourhood ice cream cart.





