It's not just good food that completes an ambrosial meal, the addition of aperitifs and the presence of good company makes it whole. An irresistible experience crafted with the finest beverages, masterfully paired with Yi Jing signatures was hosted recently at Welcomhotel Sheraton New Delhi. Yi Jing is known for drawing inspiration from the essence and meaning in its title - 'Yi' means 'to change' and 'Jing' refers to 'the classic'.





MasterChef Deepak Pujari showcased the cuisine philosophy that combines simplicity with contemporary interpretations from across the diverse regions of China. The menu repertoire celebrated dominant culinary traditions from Sichuan and Hunan provinces, incorporating traditional cooking techniques and unique ingredients in refreshing and inventive ways.

The highlights of this pan Chinese culinary line up were the intricately handcrafted dim sums, deftly pulled handmade noodles, immersive tastes from the wokery and delectable desserts that are comforting and adventurous at the same time.

Guests enjoyed the vibrant environs at Yi Jing, custom curations at the restaurant's private dining room and relished this unique culinary journey paired with the finest beverages.

It was certainly a memorable affair that filled our stomach and heart at the same time.