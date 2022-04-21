Padma Lakshmi is one multi-talented icon who juggles many roles! She is a model, author, television host, activist and not to forget, a big foodie! She thoroughly enjoys cooking food and sharing her own recipes on Instagram, where she has over 1.2 million followers. Her passion for food is what makes her so loved by people all over the world! Recently, the Indian-American celebrity hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything), not for herself but her adorable dog Divina by posting a picture of her and asking her followers "What do you think is going through her head?". As a response to this question, one of Padma Lakshmi's fans wrote "Dreaming of Pom Toast", referring to Padma Lakshmi's favourite snack. Padma Lakshmi agreed to this and answered back, "ALWAYS!" with a picture of it. If you have been following Padma Lakshmi, then you'd know that pomegranate toast is one of her favourite snacks to indulge in. She is often spotted indulging in this crunchy toast on her social media handle. If you are looking to try out this snack, then we have the recipe right here for you.





How To Make Padma Lakshmi's Favourite Snack: Pomegranate Toast Recipe







This snack is super easy to make! All you need is sourdough bread, pomegranate seeds and peanut butter spread. If you don't have sourdough, then you can use any bread of your preference! Toast the bread slightly, till it is crisp. Spread the peanut butter on the bread and then place the pomegranate seeds on top. Pomegranate toast or as she likes to call it "pom toast" is ready! If you want, you can eat this healthy and filling snack even for breakfast

















Watch how Padma Lakshmi makes the Pomegranate Toast:

















