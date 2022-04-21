With summer here, the hot and sweaty weather makes us want to enjoy delicious cold delicacies to cool us down. This is when the kulfi comes high in demand! We all share fond memories of the familiar bell chimes of kulfi wala, rolling his cart down the street. It is why we still get excited when we spot a kulfi cart. The creamy and sweet taste of ice-cold kulfi just makes all worries go away. But have you ever wondered how exactly do the kulfi walas freeze the kulfi? They don't have electricity on their carts and therefore don't have freezers on them. Then how do the kulfis remain naturally frozen? A food blogger on Instagram has revealed the secret behind how street vendors freeze their kulfis! Take a look:

















How Kulfi Is Frozen Naturally By Kulfi Walas:







Huge bars of ice are crushed and placed in the street vendor's stall. Salt is added to the ice as it prevents ice from melting. Another layer of crushed ice is added on top of the salt layer. This is repeated till the stall is filled to the brim. Newspaper is placed on top to cover the ice, then the typical kulfi stand mesh is placed on top of the newspaper. Now water is poured all over the mesh so that ice below it takes an even shape. Next, the newspapers are pierced through, to make space for the kulfi holders. After this, the kulfi batter is poured into kulfi moulds and placed within the mesh. Finally, the entire stand is pushed back and forth till the kulfi is completely frozen.











