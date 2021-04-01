If you are an ardent pasta-lover like us, then this article is just for you. We love indulging in creamy, saucy pastas, loaded with cheese, olives and chicken. Hence, you will find us visiting our favourite Italian restaurants every now and then to enjoy our favourite bowl of pasta. Although pasta has its roots in the Italian cuisine, today it holds a firm position in Indian food culture, this is why we get to see multiple Italian food joints in almost every city across the country. Some of us try making it at home too.

We agree, white sauce and red saucepastas are the most common ones we whip at home; but if you explore, you will find some classic pasta recipes that are easier to make and hard to resist. One such example is pasta pomorodo (or Pasta al pomodoro). For the unversed, pomodoro in Italian is referred to tomato; meaning tomato plays an important role in getting the taste and texture of this dish. Some other important ingredients used in the recipe are olive oil and fresh basil.

We found a quick and easy recipe that will help you make classic pasta pomodoro at home without much struggle. But before jumping into the recipe, let's find out how to get perfectly boiled pasta. Traditionally, this process is called 'al dante', which means cooked to get a firm bite.

How To Get Perfectly Boiled Pasta (Al Dante):

1. Heat enough water with oil and salt in it.

2. Once boiled, add pasta to it and boil for exactly 8 minutes.

3. Strain the water and add the pasta to the sauce instantly. You may keep the water for later use.

This dish is quick and easy to make Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Pasta Pomodoro:

Step 1. Heat olive oil and add chopped garlic to it. Fry for a few seconds.

Step 2. Add chopped tomatoes, black pepper powder, salt and fresh basil leaves and cook. Add water (preferably pasta water) and close the lid. Let the tomatoes get soft and mushy.

Step 3. Once the sauce is prepared, add boiled spaghetti to it and cook for 2 minutes.

Step 4. Grate some cheese on the top and serve.

Cook pasta pomodoro today and treat yourself with a lovely meal.