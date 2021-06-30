Indo-Chinese dishes have been making the rounds on social media for a long time now. It does get boring to watch the same thing again and again and food lovers all around the country seemed to have taken a hint. So yet again, it is none other than our beloved samosa that is under the limelight this time. You must have heard of aloo samosa, matar samosa, paneer samosa and even meat samosa. Then come the unconventional fillings like Palak corn, butter chicken and even a sweet banana samosa. When talking about samosa fillings, there is a fine line between absurd and genius! And this Indo-Italian snack does incline a lot towards the latter.





If you think about it, Italian surely is one of the most prominent cuisines in India! Whenever you are out at a restaurant what do you usually find yourself ordering if you don't want to experiment a lot? A pasta? A pizza? And what are those? Italian obviously! We may not have noticed but Italian dishes have become one of our go-to favourites recently. And rightly so, the star of the hour right now is the new pasta samosa that everyone is talking about! Yes, you heard it right! Red sauce, white sauce, pink sauce, you name it and I bet the pasta has already been used as the filling in a samosa somewhere!

How To Make Pasta Samosa | Pasta Samosa Recipe:

Pasta Samosa is quite easy to make and we usually always have ingredients for making pasta at hand. So why don't you try it for yourself? To make the pasta samosa, prepare your choice of pasta first. Cook the pasta in boiling water, in another pan saute garlic and vegetables as you usually would, add tomato puree for a red sauce pasta filling. Garnish with Italian seasonings and finish off with the mandatory grated cheese. For the samosa dough, mix all-purpose flour, ghee and salt and make a semi-hard dough. Take tiny ball-sized portions and roll them out into thin rotis. Cut in half and stuff the pasta in the centre making a triangular shape. Fry in medium heat and serve with a cheesy dip alongside mint chutney!





Easy to make and definitely delicious, add this pasta samosa to your evening snacks list and watch everyone fall in love with it! Let us know what other samosa fillings have you recently experimented with?