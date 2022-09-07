Over the years, the common disorder we all have heard of in women is Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). It describes a condition when a woman's ovaries have several tiny cysts. This disorder may also lead to diabetes, infertility, acne, excessive hair growth, and hormonal imbalance. According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services, less than 25% of women with PCOS receive a diagnosis, making it one of the most under-diagnosed disorders in the world. And 5% - 10% of women of childbearing age suffer from PCOS.





Even though this disorder is common in women, it is something that has no specific cure. Many women opt for medicines to try and control the extent of their PCOS. Some women depend solely on weight loss and exercise to reduce its impact. But, did you know that PCOS can also be controlled with the help of simple dietary changes!? PCOS is said to be a lifestyle disorder, it may be resolved by making simple lifestyle changes. These not only include exercising or following yoga but also watching what you eat.





Since September is PCOS awareness month, many health experts and nutritionists are sharing tips to combat this disorder. The purpose of PCOS Awareness Month is to better the lives of persons who are affected by PCOS, assist them in overcoming their symptoms and lower their risk of developing serious illnesses.





This PCOS awareness month, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a post with OBGYN Dr. Shivikaa Gupta, where she explained to people what PCOS is and recommended some of the foods that one can add to their diet. Nmami first says that a PCOS diet should be a well-balanced diet with high fiber, anti-oxidants, low glycemic index foods, complex carbs, and lots of water. Further, she adds that foods such as nuts, seeds, complex carbs like- jowar, bajra, ragi, green leafy vegetables, and kitchen spices and herbs are a few things that can be added to one's diet! Check out the full video here:





So, if you are also someone who is trying to manage PCOS, make some simple dietary changes with these ingredients.





