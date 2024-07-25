Indian cuisine is all about diversity. From dal and roti to mouth-watering desserts, there's a lot to indulge in. Halwa is a treat, especially during the monsoons. We've got plenty of options like sooji ka halwa, aate ka halwa, and moong dal halwa, but besan ka halwa stands out for its taste and health benefits. Also called sheera, besan ka halwa helps with cold and cough thanks to its high protein, vitamin B1, and antioxidants.





Also Read : Why Should You Have Besan Ka Halwa In Winters? Easy Recipe Inside

But getting besan ka halwa just right can be tricky. Often, it ends up lumpy if the gram flour isn't roasted correctly or the measurements are off. No worries, though! Here are some simple tips to help you make gram flour pudding with the perfect texture. Let's dive in without delay.

5 Tips to Make Besan Ka Halwa | Besan Halwa Recipe:

Right Measurement

Getting the measurements right is crucial. For one cup of gram flour, you need half a cup of sugar, one cup of water, and half a cup of ghee. Stick to these proportions, and your halwa will turn out perfect every time.

Sugar Syrup (Chashni)

Don't overcook the syrup. Just cook it until the sugar is fully dissolved. Add cardamom powder for a nice flavor. For a vibrant color, you can add saffron, but that's optional.

How to Roast Gram Flour (Besan)

Start by dry roasting the gram flour until it smells fragrant. Then, roast it with ghee. This step is key to avoiding lumps.

Add Semolina for Good Texture

For a better texture, add one tablespoon of semolina to one cup of gram flour. This will enhance both the taste and texture of the halwa.





Also Read: 9 Delicious Dishes with Besan (Gram flour), the Versatile Kitchen Ingredient

Using Dry Fruits

If you're adding dry fruits, fry them in ghee first and set them aside. Mix them in while garnishing. In winter, you can use jaggery instead of sugar for a warmer touch. Enjoy this delicious dessert this monsoon without any delay!







