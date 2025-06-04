Who doesn't love munching on bhutta during the monsoon? We guess, no one! The sound of raindrops, a steaming cup of chai, and the smoky aroma of roasted corn - all come together to create a sensory delight. While classic bhutta is a seasonal staple, have you ever tried the chatpata tandoori version? With its spicy kick and irresistible smoky flavour, this recipe takes your corn cravings to a whole new level. The recipe, shared by the Instagram page @thespicystory, is quick, easy, and bursting with flavour. Ready in under 10 minutes, it is the perfect snack to enjoy while watching the rain pour outside.

What Makes Chatpata Tandoori Bhutta A Must-Try?

This chatpata tandoori bhutta takes regular bhutta to a whole new level. After being boiled, the bhutta is topped with a flavourful marinade, which gives it a chatpata (spicy) flavour. Whether as a midday or evening snack with your chai, this bhutta is sure to impress your taste buds. Great, right?

Is Bhutta Healthy? Can You Eat It On A Weight Loss Diet?

Absolutely! Bhutta ticks all the boxes for being a healthy food. It is rich in fibre, vitamins B and C, and minerals like magnesium. Additionally, bhutta is considered a good source of antioxidants. The fact that bhutta is roasted and uses zero oil or butter makes it ideal to enjoy on a weight loss diet.

How To Make Chatpata Tandoori Bhutta | Easy Bhutta Recipe

Start by peeling the bhutta and boiling it in hot water with a pinch of salt.

For the marinade, add hung curd, mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste, Kashmiri red chilli powder, haldi, coriander powder, black salt, kasuri methi and coriander in a bowl. Mix well.

Now, apply this marinade over the boiled bhutta.

Roast it directly over flame until nicely charred.

Once done, sprinkle lemon juice on top along with a sprinkle of chaat masala.

Your chatpata tandoori bhutta is now ready to be savoured - enjoy!

Tips To Make Perfect Tandoori Bhutta At Home:

1. Use Fresh Bhutta

For the best flavour, get your hands on fresh bhutta. The fresher the bhutta, the sweeter and juicier the corn kernels will be. A good indicator of freshness is bhutta with vibrant green husks.

2. Be Generous With The Marinade

The marinade is what gives that distinct chatpata flavour to this bhutta. While applying it, make sure to be generous with it or it will lack flavour.

3. Apply The Marinade While The Bhutta Is Still Hot

Another thing to keep in mind is to apply the marinade while the bhutta is slightly hot. This helps in better absorption of flavours, giving you perfect results.





Bhutta is a monsoon favourite, and this chapata tandoori version will make it even better. Try making it at home today and watch it become a family favourite!