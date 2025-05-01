Kulcha has long been a beloved Indian bread, known for its soft texture and perfect pairing with rich curries. Whether it's the classic Amritsari kulcha or stuffed versions with potato, onion or paneer, this North Indian staple has found its way into kitchens and hearts across the country. Over time, food lovers have experimented with exciting twists - from cheese-stuffed kulchas to fusion flavours. But have you ever tried Peri Peri Paneer Kulcha? This flavour-packed version takes things up a notch with spicy grated paneer and the signature zing of peri peri sauce. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @thespicystory.

What Is Peri Peri Paneer Kulcha?

Peri peri paneer kulcha is a spicy, flavour-packed version of the traditional Indian kulcha. It's stuffed with grated paneer in a tangy peri peri sauce, giving it a bold and modern twist. It's great for serving at dinner parties or enjoying as an evening treat.

Do You Need A Tandoor To Make Peri Peri Paneer Kulcha?

No, you don't need a tandoor. You can easily make peri peri paneer kulcha on a regular tawa or in an oven, making it perfect for home cooking. Just ensure you cook it on high heat for that crispy, charred finish.

What Are The Best Side Dishes To Serve With Peri Peri Paneer Kulcha?

Serve it with mint chutney, mayonnaise or a simple curd-based dip. A fresh salad or pickle also complements the spicy flavours beautifully.

How To Make Peri Peri Paneer Kulcha | Paneer Kulcha Recipe

Start by preparing the dough. To do this, add atta, maida, ghee, sugar, yoghurt, baking powder, baking soda and salt to a large bowl.

Mix well to form a smooth dough, adding a little water if needed. Set it aside for 1-2 hours.

For the filling, mix grated paneer with grated potato, cheese, peri peri sauce, chopped onion, and coriander.

Once the dough is ready, take a portion and roll it into a small circle. Place the filling in the centre and seal the edges.

Roll it out again gently, then top with coriander leaves, green chillies, red chilli powder and kalonji.

Brush the underside with water and place it on a hot tawa.

Flip the tawa upside down over the flame and cook until the kulcha becomes soft and fluffy.

Will you try this peri peri paneer kulcha recipe? Tell us in the comments below!