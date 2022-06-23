The internet is full of funny posts, and we simply can't get enough of them. We spend hours on our phones and laptops, scrolling through social media. As we are always hooked to various platforms, we are bound to find something that tickles our funny bones. Recently, one such humorous video caught the attention of many and went viral on social media. This time, you can see a pizza delivery man shouting outside a customer's home. However, there is a reason for it! The customer made a request to the pizza place to scream, "Shannon, your pizza is here." They also asked the pizza place not to ring the doorbell or knock on the door since it would break their grandmother's sleep.





As the video begins, you can see the delivery man approaching the customer's door. And he immediately starts screaming as per the instructions. When the customer opens the door, she thanks him and takes the pizza. This video was originally shared by Instagram user @avabreauxx and was later re-shared by @memezar. Since this video was uploaded, it has been viewed 3.9 million times, has almost a thousand comments, and has 236K likes. Check out the video here:





Many people have commented on the post as well. One person said, "He skipped like six levels of screaming. I bet he has been doing this for a couple of months. Another person said, "Door opened mid-scream, but my dude was committed. He was gonna get his message out, even if it was directly in the face of poor Shannon. No way nana slept through that." Some users also said, "You need to give this man a big tip" and "Best video I have seen in a while. This guy deserves a raise".





Some users have also hilariously said that they would try giving such instructions to the pizza place next time and see if they actually do it. A user wrote, "Wow, so much fun; I want to do this too."





