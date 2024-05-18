Imagine serving your family pizza for breakfast. They would be absolutely thrilled, right? No matter how much fascinating it sounds, we bet, you would totally ignore this idea thinking pizza is not a good food option to start the day with. To some extent, we agree with you, especially if the pizza is store-bought. But what if we say, you can make it at home, keeping all the health measures in mind? You heard us. We have recently come across a pizza recipe that is easy, wholesome and makes for a perfect breakfast food. It is a simple egg pizza recipe that has been shared by Chef Guntas Sethi on her official Instagram handle.





Egg Pizza For Breakfast: What Makes Egg Pizza A Perfect Breakfast Food?

Pizza is probably the most popular Italian dish across the globe. So much so that people today have made it their own and re-imagined the recipes accordingly. From your nearby pizza joint to mom's kitchen, everywhere pizza is made with a twist - each having a unique taste, texture and flavour. Likewise, egg pizza is a refurbished version of the classic dish, where you use healthier options at every step.

The dish includes tortilla bread instead of the regular pizza base, eggs for a protein kick in the morning and cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and spinach for fibre and other nutrients to give your day a good start. Do you really need more reasons to include egg pizza in your breakfast meals? If you are convinced enough, then without wasting the time any more, let's take you through the recipe.

Breakfast Egg Pizza: How To Make Egg Pizza For Breakfast?

The recipe is quite simple. Besides the above-mentioned ingredients, you would need some cheese, preferably cheddar, salt, chilli flakes, Italian seasoning and jalapenos/gherkins for the taste.





Now, all you need to do is, place a tortilla bread in a microwave-safe bowl, shred some cheese, and throw in the veggies. Next, break two eggs, sprinkle the spices and top with some more cheese. Finally, bake the egg pizza at 180 degrees Celsius for 12-15 minutes or until done. That's it.

Watch the detailed recipe video of breakfast egg pizza here:

For more such interesting breakfast recipes, click here. Bon Appetit!