Dining out with kids is not easy. Keeping them occupied and enjoying a nice meal are two exclusive things, and it's almost impossible to club them at the same time. Well, not anymore. Playhouse by Essex offers a wholesome family outing replete with entertainment for kids and a great culinary experience for parents.





At Playhouse, the adventure knows no bounds. The play area boasts dedicated role-playing zones, thrilling slides, a lively ball pool, an exhilarating trampoline, and an astonishing 36 obstacle course activities. It's a paradise for children, where they can immerse themselves in boundless fun and exploration. While the little ones revel in spirited play, parents can unwind and indulge in an array of delectable food and beverages, all while keeping a watchful eye on their young adventurers.

But if you have an older child, this place is still worth visiting. Playhouse by Essex has just unveiled something truly extraordinary. On the 14th of September, 2023, they proudly introduced "Project Play" - a groundbreaking, digital immersive play experience that's redefining entertainment for children, offering a treasure trove of unique games and activities. While little ones embark on this one-of-a-kind adventure, parents can relish a diverse range of culinary delights, a testament to Essex Farms' culinary prowess, featuring Cafe Tesu, Celona, and Yes Minister.

Playhouse isn't just a play area; it's also the ultimate venue for hosting themed and luxury birthday parties for kids. With its charming garden and inviting indoor lounge, it sets the stage for unforgettable celebrations. In keeping with Essex Farms' renowned culinary legacy, which includes esteemed establishments like Cafe Tesu, Celona, and Yes Minister, Playhouse offers a diverse array of cuisines and culinary delights. This ensures that your child's birthday party will be a memorable and gastronomic affair, delighting both the young and the young-at-heart.





Kids can take a gastronomic break with their favourite pasta, pizza, Maggi, French Fries, finger foods and refreshing drinks. And parents can make their picks from the choicest of selections including sushi, cigar rolls, fritters, and a host of hors d'oeuvres. For mains, you can select any cuisine of your choice - Chinese, Italian, Indian and even Japanese.

Their noodles and manchurian are always a hit at birthday parties. But the butter chicken attracts more. And, you just can't stop at one sushi served by our favourite cafe Tesu. Well, the best part of the meal - desserts are just right for the kids' liking.





With all that mouth-watering food waiting for us and the introduction of Project Play, a visit to Playhouse by Essex Farms is a must.







