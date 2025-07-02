In most Indian kitchens, space is limited, sockets are few, and appliances are many. Obviously, it is tempting to use an extension cord when your sandwich maker, microwave, or air fryer needs a power source. After all, what harm could a little multi-plug or extension board do, right? But here's where many of us unknowingly put our homes and kitchens at risk. Using extension cords for heavy-duty kitchen appliances isn't just a shortcut, but can be extremely dangerous for your house. If you are someone who uses extension cords in the kitchen, this one is for you! Here's why you should avoid this practice at all costs.





Also Read: Kitchen Tips: 5 Kitchen Appliances That Can Help You Make Quick Breakfast In A Busy Morning

Why You Shouldn't Plug Kitchen Appliances Into Extension Cords

1. Kitchen Appliances Take More Power Than You Think

Blenders, toasters, or even electric kettles may look small, but they require a lot of power. Unlike a phone charger or laptop adapter, these appliances draw a lot of current to generate heat or run motors. Extension cords are typically designed for light to moderate loads and not the high wattage that kitchen devices demand.

2. Risk Of Overheating

One of the biggest dangers of using an extension cord with a kitchen appliance is the risk of overheating. Extension cords, especially the inexpensive ones sold at local markets, don't have the insulation or wiring strength to handle continuous high loads. This can cause the cord to become hot, melt internally, or even cause a fire in some cases. In the kitchen, you are already surrounded by heat, oil, and flammable items, so you don't want to risk it.

3. Extension Cords Can't Handle Simultaneous Loads

Photo: Unsplash

Many households use one extension board to power multiple gadgets. Plugging a toaster, mixer grinder, and microwave together may seem efficient, but it pushes the extension cord beyond its capacity. This can trip your circuit or even damage the appliance. The worst-case scenario could be a silent burnout of your internal wiring. The cost of replacing a socket or appliance is one thing, but the cost of electrical damage or fire is way more.

4. Appliances May Not Perform Properly

When you plug an appliance into an underpowered extension cord, it may not receive the voltage it requires to function properly. That means your mixer might not grind as smoothly, or your kettle might shut off midway. Poor voltage supply over time can also reduce the lifespan of the appliance. So, while you might save a few steps by using an extension cord, you are cutting down your device's efficiency.

5. Safety Manuals Advise Against It

Even electrical safety guidelines and electricians will tell you that heavy-duty appliances should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet. Not only is this safer, but it also ensures the appliance works as it is supposed to. In fact, most appliance manuals have clear warnings against using extensions. Some brands even revoke the warranty if the damage is caused by improper power connections.

What You Should Do Instead

1. Install more sockets in kitchen spots, especially the ones with proper grounding and load-bearing capacity.

Photo: Pexels

2. Use only high-quality surge protectors if you are using an extension cord temporarily. But make sure never to use them for reheating appliances.





3. Avoid plugging one extension cord into another, as this increases the risk of catching fire.





4. Keep heavy appliances like microwaves, induction cooktops, and air fryers directly connected to wall sockets.





Also Read: 5 Foods You Should Stop Reheating In Microwave Oven Now!





So, avoid this practice to keep your kitchen safe and your cooking experience delightful.