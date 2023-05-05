Leftover food and microwave ovens can be a lifesaver, especially when you're in a hurry. Whether it's for a quick lunch or a lazy meal, you just need to pop a plate of leftover food in a microwave oven and reheat it. It's possibly one of the easiest ways to fix your hunger pangs in minutes. You can reheat a variety of foods in the smart appliance, but you shouldn't reheat all foods. Why? Not all food responds well to reheating in the microwave. They either get contaminated or turn dry and tasteless when reheated in a microwave oven. According to experts, bacteria in stored food breaks down the proteins further, washing off the nutritional value of the food. This could also lead to issues like food poisoning. We have curated a list of popular food items that you should never reheat in a microwave oven.

Photo Credit: UnSplash

Here Are 5 Food Items That You Should Not Reheat In A Microwave Oven:

1. Rice:

Rice is said to contain spores of Bacillus cereus - a bacterium that often leads to food poisoning. These spores survive when the rice is cooked and can multiply if the rice is kept at room temperature for a long. Hence, one must quickly cool down the leftover rice and store it in the refrigerator and reheat it properly on a gas stove before eating again. Reheating rice in a microwave oven fails to stop the growth of Bacillus cereus, further leading to health troubles.

2. Boiled Eggs:

Reheating boiled eggs in a microwave oven can cause them to explode, releasing carcinogenic toxins that are harmful to health. Besides, this process can also be risky and lead to injury. If you need to reheat an egg in a microwave oven, make sure you pierce through the white and the yolk to prevent it from bursting.

3. Coffee:

Reheating coffee in a microwave oven is possibly the most common phenomenon in our everyday life. But it should stop now. Why? It is because coffee gets acidic when it cools down; reheating it further may break down the remaining aroma and make it bland and tasteless. Instead, store your coffee in a thermo-flask and enjoy it when you feel like it.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Chicken:

The microwave oven fails to reheat the food evenly, meaning some parts of the food cook faster than others. For chicken, it is important to cook it inside out to avoid it because if the protein breaks down unevenly, then it may lead to an upset stomach and food poisoning at times.

5. Fish:

The microwave oven absorbs moisture, meaning reheating fish in it may take away all its softness, making it dry and chewy. Besides, the fatty oils may break down while microwaving seafood, leading to an unpleasant fishy smell.





What should you do then? We suggest, heating the aforementioned food items well on a gas stove or induction cooktop and enjoying them without any fear. Enjoy your meal!