Street foods of India need no introduction. From golgappas, kachoris, dahi chaat to kathi rolls, tikki and more - street foods make an integral part of Indian cuisine. However, street food is generally associated with everything deep fried, oily, greasy and unhealthy. But did you know there is a popular street food in Maharashtra's Vasai region that does not fall under the category of unhealthy street food. Yes, you heard us! This street food is made with nutritious poha and roasted chicken. It is called Poha Chicken Bhujing.





Poha Chicken Bhujing basically involves roasted chicken chunks along with potatoes on charcoal fire and further mixing it with nylon poha (best quality of poha). You can use any kind of poha, whichever is available in your kitchen pantry. Believe us or not, the end result of this street food recipe is truly exceptional and definitely worth the wait. We hear you already, slurping! So, let's get started with the recipe.

Here's How You Can Make Poha Chicken Bhujing | Poha Chicken Bhujing Recipe:

To prepare this, take a bowl, add boneless chicken chunks and marinate it with dry ingredients like cumin powder, coriander powder, salt, turmeric powder and more. Then add potatoes and set aside for marination.

Take a grill pan, grease it with some oil and the marinated mixture and let it cook. For charcoal flavour, place a katori with burnt coal in between the cooked chicken and cover it with the lid for 3-4 minutes.





At last, add smoked chicken mixture and mix everything well. Garnish with coriander and mint leaves. Serve hot!





Try your hands out at this recipe and make your breakfast spread the talking point of the day. You can have this street food recipe in the evening as well with your cup of chai. Do let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!



