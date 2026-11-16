After days of festive indulgence, rich meals and calorie-laden treats, many people look to reset their eating habits with lighter, more nutritious foods. In such times, wholesome homemade meals can be a simple and effective way to get back on track. Recently, a nutritionist shared a healthy and flavourful vegetable jowar roti recipe on Instagram.





Made with jowar flour and a mix of vegetables, this fibre-rich roti is easy to prepare and offers a delicious way to incorporate both millets and vegetables into everyday meals.

Let's take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients:

- 1 cup jowar flour

- 1/2 cup grated bottle gourd

- 1/2 cup grated carrot

- 1/2 cup chopped spinach

- 1 small onion, finely chopped

- 1 tsp white sesame seeds

- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds

- 1 tsp ginger-green chilli paste

- Salt to taste

- Water as needed

- Oil/ghee for cooking

Method of Preparation

In a bowl, take jowar flour and add grated bottle gourd, carrot, spinach, onion, sesame seeds, jeera, ginger-green chilli paste and salt. After kneading the dough well, add a little water to make the dough softer. Following this, roll small balls of the dough into rotis/theplas. Cook the rotis on a tawa over a medium flame and serve with ghee.

Also Read: Forget Your Regular Besan Cheela, Try This Protein-Rich Moong Dal Version

Health Benefits of Jowar

Listing the benefits of this vegetable-packed jowar roti, the nutritionist shared that it is gluten-free, rich in fibre, and supports better digestion. It also keeps the body fuller for longer.

Jowar is one of the best flours for those with a diabetic condition. It is a complex carbohydrate which is digested slowly, prompting a more gradual rise in blood sugar.

For those who are suffering from gluten intolerance, gluten allergies or are diagnosed with celiac disease, jowar makes for an excellent wheat alternative.

Jowar is also a powerhouse of essential vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. It is loaded with good amounts of calcium, copper, zinc, phosphorus, potassium and cell-building B vitamins. The presence of these essential nutrients helps keep the body healthy and keep all the ailments at bay.