The festive season is here and we are celebrating a range of festivals back-to-back. This means, most of us are on a bingeing spree right now. Let's agree, food and festival go hand-in-hand. And each festival brings along unique sweet and savoury dishes to indulge in. While it is completely normal to binge during special occasions, one should also remember that cleansing your body at regular intervals is equally important to keep up good health. Now, this brings up the question - what is the right way to cleanse our body? If you look for a post-festive detox plan on the internet, you will find countless tips, often leaving you confused. Fret not, we have got you covered here.





We found some easy tips that will make the detox procedure an easy and fuss-free affair. These tips are shared by celebrity nutritionist Nmami Agarwal. She took to Instagram to share, "Post Festivities Cleanse...Let's make our meals in a structured form." Take a look at the post below:

Post-Festive Detox: Here're 6 Easy Tips To Keep In Mind While Planning Your Meal:

1. Eat At Two Hours Intervals:

Having small meals at regular intervals helps boost metabolism, which further helps cleanse the body and gut.

2. Include Hydrating Food:

Hydration is the key to good health. Including hydrating vegetables like cucumber, gourd etc and fruits, along with coconut water, vegetable juice etc in your diet help cleanse the body and maintain water balance.

3. Include Whole Grains And Protein:

Nmami Agarwal suggests including jowar, bajra, ragi and other whole grains in your diet to enjoy the benefits of essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

4. Include Fibre:

Adding fibre-rich food to your diet helps regulate bowel movement, which further helps digestion, metabolism and production of healthy gut bacteria. Fibre also helps you keep full for a long, curbing untimely hunger pangs.

5. Early Dinner:

Every health expert suggests having a light and early dinner to help the body metabolise well. Early dinner is also known to prevent weight gain and other lifestyle-related problems.

6. Avoid Refined Sugar:

Refined sugar is loaded with trans fat and calorie that may lead to several lifestyle-related issues. Hence, it is always advised to avoid refined sugar and sugary foods while on diet, to speed up the process.





Now that you got a meal structure handy, we suggest following it to cleanse your body properly after all those festive indulgences. But always remember to consult an expert before adapting to any lifestyle change.





Eat healthy, stay fit!











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.