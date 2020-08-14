Uncultured Cafe Shares Its Signature Prawn Manchurian Recipe - Watch Video Inside

Amp up your weekend meal with this bowl of delectable prawn manchurian

Think Chinese food and you instantly start visualising those delectable, spicy and greasy noodles, chilli chicken, fish sweet-and-sour and more. Chinese cuisine, including our very own 'desi' version of it, holds a special place in our heart. Be it from the small eateries in your vicinity or from the finest restaurants in your city, Indo-Chinese dishes are an all-time hit among all. And the best part is, these recipes can easily be replicated in your kitchen with some basic ingredients from the pantry. Hence, we hand-picked a restaurant-style prawn manchurian recipe for you that can be a perfect dish to amp up your weekend meal in blink of an eye. Let's try it out!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For Restaurant-Style Prawn Manchurian:

Also Read: These Piri Piri Prawns By Uncultured Cafe Are a True Party-Starter, Tried It Yet?











Manchurian is thick and fiery gravy of red chilli, soy sauce, cornflour and vegetables, which has been an ultimate crowd-puller at any party or feast. If you are allergic to prawns, replace it with chicken, paneer, veg-balls or corn to enjoy this recipe.





Cooking Tip: Add cornflour and water to make cornflour slurry.





Here's The Written Recipe For Restaurant-Style Prawn Manchurian:

Prep Time: 15 minutes





Cook Time: 15 minutes





Serves: 2





Ingredients:





15-20 prawns





Corn flour batter





2 tbsp ginger garlic mince





1 cup chopped onions





Half cup yellow and green bell peppers





Half tsp green chilli





2 tbsp soy sauce





1 tbsp red chilli paste





2 tsp spring onion





1 lemon





3 tbsp cornflour slurry





Salt to taste





Oil for frying





Method:





Coat the prawns with cornflour batter and deep fry till they turn golden in colour.





Heat oil in a pan and add minced ginger and garlic.





Add chopped onions and green chillies.





Add soy sauce and red chilli paste and stir well for 2 minutes.





Add chopped yellow and green bell peppers and salt to taste.





Add chopped spring onion and the fried prawns.





Stir well on high flame.





Squeeze a lemon and then add cornflour slurry to thicken the gravy.





Give a good toss and garnish with spring onions.













