Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Manchurian At Home

Think Chinese food and you instantly conjure a picture of hot hakka noodles doused in chicken manchurian gravy. You are most likely to find chicken manchurian at every Chinese restaurant in your vicinity. Local vans and Chinese shacks are sure to have it up in their menu too; it is such an immensely popular dish after all. Fiery and full of flavours, chicken manchurian is essentially a dish comprising fried flour balls mixed with chicken and a whole lot of veggies. These balls are then cooked in a luscious gravy made with bok choy, spring onions, soy sauce and chillies.





The lip-smacking flavours may be tough to mimic at home but the feat is certainly not impossible. With this recipe of chicken manchurian, you can recreate the restaurant-style magic at home. This recipe video posted on NDTV Food's YouTube Channel makes use of a handful of ingredients that can be easily found at your local stores and marts. Next time you are craving Chinese food, instead of ordering in, try making it at home. You can keep the gravy as thick or dry as per your liking. The lip-smacking dish is sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults, alike. You can team it with noodles, fried rice or tuck into it stand-alone. It's your choice!





Here's the recipe video of chicken manchurian; try it at home and take your family by surprise. For more such delicious recipes, kitchen trivia and hacks, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube Channel.



