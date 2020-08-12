Watch: How To Make Restaurant-Style Barbecue Chicken Pizza; Uncultured Cafe Shares Recipe

SEARCH
Although the recipe includes pre-baked pizza curst in it (which is available in the market), you can also prepare the dough from the scratch, with a few simple steps.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 12, 2020 16:37 IST

The months-long lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic has seen a lot of home chefs and bakers making a plethora of delicious dishes. Cooking was one of the major sources of entertainment for all. As a result, people spent a lot of time in their kitchen, experimenting with different types of foods from across the globe. From street-style chaat to restaurant-style thai curry - different people tried hands on varied lip-smacking recipes. But one dish that remained constant in everyone's try-out list was cheesy-gooey pizza - with crunchy edges and succulent chicken or paneer toppings.

Keeping up with the demand and popularity, we bring a delectable recipe of barbecue chicken pizza from the kitchen of Delhi's Uncultured Café, which can help you whip up a heart-warming meal for the family in just 30 minutes. Let's take a look!

Although the recipe shared by Uncultured Café used pre-baked pizza curst in it (which is available in the market), you can also prepare the dough from the scratch, with a few simple steps. Click here for the recipe.

The vegetarians can also enjoy this dish by replacing chicken with paneer cubes in the recipe.

Here's The Written Recipe For Restaurant-Style Barbecue Chicken Pizza:

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 (12-inch) pre-baked pizza crust

1 cup spicy barbeque sauce

2 skinless boneless chicken breast halves, cooked and cubed

Half cup chopped mushroom

1 cup sliced bell peppers

1 cup chopped red onion

2 cups shredded or diced cheese

Chilli flakes

Method:

1. Spread barbeque sauce on the crust.

2. Top with cheese, mushroom, chicken, bell peppers, onion, and more cheese.

3. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until the cheese melts.

4. Serve hot.

Try this restaurant-style barbecue chicken pizza at home and let us know how you like it!

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

