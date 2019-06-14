Prediabetes Diet: Foods To Eat And Avoid To Prevent Development Of Diabetes

Prediabetes diet

Prediabetes is a precursor to diabetes. It is a condition where blood sugar levels are unusually high but not too high to be within the scale of diabetes. Blood sugar level shoots up mostly because of insulin resistance. In diabetes, the body stops producing insulin or stops responding to the insulin present. In prediabetes, the situation is slightly better. However, it is still an alarming situation as pre-diabetics are likely to develop type 2 diabetes sooner or later in life. According to a research, published in the Lancet in 2012, around 70 percent of diabetics happen to develop diabetes. Many factors can cause prediabetes and genetics play a big role. If there's a history of diabetes in the family, the kin are likely to have it too. Overweight, unhealthy eating habits and erratic lifestyle can also be held responsible for borderline diabetes.







Symptoms Of Prediabetes



Look out for the following warning signs to ascertain the possibility of prediabetes -



Constant tiredness

Unexplained weight gain

Darkening of skin in patches

Skin problems like acne

Lack of concentration

Abnormal feeling of thirst and need for urination

Healthy Diet For Prediabetes | Foods To Eat And Avoid



Even if there are no visible signs, it is a good practice to get your glucose levels checked regularly. And, if you have been diagnosed with prediabetes, don't fret. While this problem is difficult, it is also said to be reversible. Following a particular diet with prediabetes-friendly foods may help you mitigate the issue.



1. The glycaemic index of foods can ascertain how a particular food will impact blood sugar. Foods with high GI raise the blood sugar level quickly. So, it's better to have foods with low GI.



2. Have low-carb foods instead of refined and processed carbohydrates like white rice, white bread, refined all-purpose flour and potatoes, as they digest swiftly when eaten. They should be replaced with whole grain foods like brown bread and brown rice.



3. Sugar and starch in foods enter the bloodstream as sugar. In prediabetes, the body is not able to regulate the glucose due to insulin resistance. Hence, it is strongly advised to give up sugary foods and sugary drinks. Foods with natural sugar like fruits can be consumed in moderation.



4. For the same aforementioned reason, starchy foods like peas, corns and potatoes should be avoided.



5. Eat high-fibre foods that add bulk to the food and let them pass easily as bowels.



6. Limit the intake of saturated fat and Trans fat that can raise cholesterol levels and further lead to heart issues along with diabetes.







To sum up, try to include the following foods in your diet to prevent catching diabetes:



Whole wheat breads

Brown rice

Whole grains such as barley and quinoa

Whole grain cereals

Vegetables

Tomatoes

Whole what pasta

Green vegetables like spinach, broccoli, and lettuce

Eggs

Lean meats and chicken

Soybean

Low-fat dairy

Nuts and seeds

Yogurt

Carrots

Protein rich foods like cottage cheese and tofu

Steel-cut oats

Green beans

Legumes







A Few More Tips To Manage Prediabetes



Maintaining a healthy body can go a long way in preventing many small and big health issues. Exercising regularly is important as lack of physical activities has been linked to higher insulin resistance. Drink lots of water to stay hydrated and avoid sugary drinks to quench your thirst. Of course, watch your portions of food; eat only till you feel full and then stop. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can make a huge difference in the impact of prediabetes and who knows, you may also succeed in eliminating it completely.







