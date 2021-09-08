Preity Zinta's hobby is bearing fruits – literally. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a picture of her fresh farm produce and they look delicious. In the photo shared on Instagram, Preity is proudly showing off her freshly grown apples and it is making us applaud her hobby. “An appy life,” wrote Preity for the photo where she can be seen holding an apple as it drips of morning dew. The actress, who is currently in her hometown Shimla, gave us a glimpse of the “pahadi vibes” with this upload. Health and fitness coach Deanne Panday spoke for most of us when she wrote, "Adam and Eve's garden."

Preity Zinta is a fan of Himachal's apples – well, who isn't? The actress is currently basking amidst the fresh apples at her family's farm in Shimla. A few days back, Preity shared a video that aptly captured her excitement of introducing her Instafam to the huge farm. Preity proudly flaunted the apples and said that now she has officially become a farmer. “My favorite part was apple plucking and collecting the largest and the smallest apples of the season and of course glasses of freshly squeezed apple juice,” reminisced Preity in the caption. She also added, “Two years ago, I officially became a farmer and I am so proud to be part of the farming community of the apple belt of Himachal Pradesh.” Watch her video here:

Here's an excited Preity Zinta collecting her farm produce which included strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chilies, eggplant, mint, basil, and lemon. Preity and her mother stayed together during the lockdown and planted the fruits and veggies in her backyard. She also thanked her mother for making this backyard farming possible. Well, we are impressed. Are you?

Preity Zinta is known for her work in films including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Koi...Mil Gaya.