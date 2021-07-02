Over the last 18 months, we have found ourselves spending extensive hours at home thanks to the pandemic. During this time, many turned to gardening as a hobby and for a sense of comfort. As a result, kitchen gardens soon became a trend and we are not complaining. And it looks like actress Preity Zinta too is no stranger to the joy and charm of a home garden. In a recent post, the Bollywood actress shared with us a video of herself picking small juicy strawberries from her garden. Preity Zinta told us that during the lockdown, her mother helped her plant herbs, fruit shrubs and vegetables in her backyard.





In the same post, Preity Zinta wrote, “Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green & red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon growing around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden.” Take a look at the post she shared:

We, too, are proud of your garden, Preity Zinta. But now we are hungry after watching the actress pick fresh strawberries. Well, if you are in the same boat, we suggest you try one of these recipes to satisfy your cravings.





1) Strawberry Shortbread Heart Cookies



No matter what age you are, these delicious, buttery cookies will win your over. You can also add some pink chocolate and cranberries into the batter to elevate the recipe. You can have it eggless, depending on your preference.





2) Strawberry Souffle





Souffle can be quite an intimidating dish for many of us, with all the fancy ingredients and techniques that go into its making. The strawberry puree adds a delicate flavour and texture to the dish.





3) Strawberry Tiramisu





Now, you can have a taste of Italy with this yummy dish. Fresh strawberries, mascarpone and double cream are some of the ingredients that go into this no-bake dessert recipe.





4) Strawberry Rasgulla Dome





If you think strawberries cannot be used in Indian recipes, this dish will surprise you. This recipe is a fusion dish that combines rasgulla and strawberries. Wrap the dome with strawberry puree and white chocolate to give it an irresistible look.



5) Strawberry Infused Kulfi





This frozen delight of milk, cream, sugar and cardamom gets a fresh twist with velvety strawberry puree. Place them in chocolate cups with whipped cream and show off your plating skills.





Tell us how you love to include strawberries in your recipes.