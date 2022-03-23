The dimpled beauty queen, Preity Zinta, has taken a back seat in acting and has fully engrossed herself in being the best mother to her two adorable children. Preity, who lives in the US with her husband and kids, often gives us a peek into her happening life both in the US and when she is back to her hometown, Shimla. Preity often speaks about her love for home-grown fruits and veggies and is a proud Himachali with lush green farms in her Shimla home. If you follow the actor on social media, you might have seen the many informative videos about her farms and the different fruits grown in them. Recently, she shared a picture of some of the home-grown fruits on her timeline and it is all things fresh and delicious.





Preity's recent Instagram story shows a colourful display of what 'Ghar ki kheti' looks like. The picture posted by Preity has fresh bananas and guavas decorated on a tray. Take a look:

Preity Zinta loves her homegrown fruits.

She captioned her next Instagram story "Homegrown fruits never look perfect, they just taste perfect" and added "Ghar Ki Kheti", take a look:

Recently, Preity had posted about a banana tree she planted in her US home back when the world was dealing with the pandemic. The tree had grown fully and had produced a stem full of delicious-looking bananas. Preity can be heard saying that she is proud of the organic and healthy homegrown fruits, take a look at the video here:

We have to agree with Preity, homegrown fruits do taste the best even if they don't look the part. Do you have any home-grown fruits that you will be enjoying this summer? Let us know in the comments below.