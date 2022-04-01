If you have been following Preity Zinta on social media, then you'd know all about her whirlwind life! The former superstar keeps moving around the world. From supporting her team Punjab Kings (IPL) in Mumbai, and keeping up with her farms in Shimla, to spending time with her family in LA, she is always on the move and she loves to keep her 8.8 million followers updated about her every move! Recently, she was invited to judge a beauty pageant in Dallas and amid her busy work trip, she managed to take some foodie breaks and gave us a glimpse of all the delicious food she ate! Take a look:

As you can see, her meal was all about desi, comforting food. Her simple meal was not elaborate, but wholesome and oh-so-delicious! She was eating the Punjabi classic chole paired with pulao. The decadent pulao was topped with shredded carrots and dry fruits! That's not all, she even enjoyed dal tadka with the scrumptious food. To wrap up the meal, she enjoyed not one, but three classic Indian desserts - including gajar ka halwa and kheer. After looking at the desserts, I bet you'd be craving to eat them! Here's how you can recreate these dishes at home.







Click here for the full recipe of Kheer.











Click here for the full recipe of Gajar Ka Halwa.











Besides loving Indian food, Preity Zinta is a big fan of fresh farm fruits! She loves to visit her family farms in Shimla and show around the fruits and vegetables grown there. Every time she goes there, she keeps showing us her strawberry farm, apple farm and more!





What did you think of Preity Zinta's desi meal in Dallas, USA? Do tell us in the comments section below!