Tikkas have to be one of the most loved Indian snacks! Be it veg or non-veg, these bite-sized succulent and flavourful little treats are not just easy to make at home to satiate all your cravings but are an instant hit at a party as well. Can you imagine any party or gathering without the juicy and succulent tikkas? We sure cannot! If the thought of sizzling hot chicken/paneer tikka dripping with ghee and soaked in flavours makes you go crazy and instantly salivate, you are not alone! Vaani Kapoor, too, cannot help but obsess over tikkas and we have proof to show! The 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' star has recently given us a glimpse of her recent indulgence and we are drooling in our seats!





Vaani uploaded pictures on her Instagram profile showing the delicious tikkas that were being prepared in what looks like a restaurant. The actor can be seen posing with a skewer full of juicy and marinated tikkas and has captioned her post "Inappropriate behaviour". Look at the pictures here:

Knowing that Vaani is an ardent foodie, many of her friends and fans commented on how the tikkas looked too tempting for her to wait till dinner time. Actor and one of Vaani's close friends Anushka Ranjan commented "It'll be over before dinner time". Diana Penty seemed amused and left a string of laughing emoji on the post.





As if that was not enough, Vaani Kapoor further teased our taste buds with an image of a chilled and creamy treat that would have been perfect to devour after the tikkas. In another post, Vaani posed with a chilled Popsicle giving us major summer motivation. She captioned the post with emojis of a sun, waves and ice cream; take a look at it here:

Are you also drooling by the thought of these tikkas? Well, if yes, here is a list of delicious creamy and juicy tikkas that you can make at home. We cannot wait to try making these, what about you?