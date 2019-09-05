Prepare These Keto-Friendly Tortillas And Nachos For Your Next House Party

Pair these keto-friendly nachos with dips of your choice

Highlights You can easily swap your regular tortilla and nachos with the keto ones

Just bring together a few dry kitchen ingredients and you're good to go

Pair these keto-friendly nachos and tortillas with dips of your choice

House parties and get-togethers are occasions where good food takes the spotlight. Be it kids or adults, almost everybody at the party looks forward to the culinary spread on offer. If you happen to be the host of the evening, the responsibility lies in your hands to make delectable meals for your guests. Making regular fried/baked snacks and appetiser is something that can be done easily; however, problem arises when you have to specifically prepare something for your health-conscious guests. For the ones who are on a ketogenic diet, you can prepare keto-friendly tortillas and nachos. Just bring together a few dry kitchen ingredients like almond flour, flaxseed meal, coconut flour and Psyllium husk, and follow the step-by-step instructions given in the video link shared below.





Use the dry ingredients to form a stiff dough with the help of lukewarm water and roll tortillas out of the same. You can also prepare nachos from the same dough by cutting the rolled out dough in the shape of nachos and later deep-frying or baking them in an oven.





Note: While rolling out the dough, don't forget to use a parchment paper.





The recipe of keto tortilla and keto nachos has been shared by Sahil Makhija, a popular YouTube chef and food vlogger, on his channel 'Headbanger's Kitchen'. Try making these delights at home and get started by pairing them with different keto-friendly dips of your choice.

Watch: Keto-Friendly Tortillas And Nachos recipe video:













Happy Cooking!







