Make Paneer Manchurian At Home And Wow Your Guests (Recipe Video Inside)

There is something about paneer that makes us feel super confident in the kitchen. You know a single block of paneer could help churn out a variety of snacks, mains and desserts. Paneer's versatility has inspired many to experiment with the peculiar cheese and come up with interesting, modern and fusion-based dishes. One such fusion dish we can have for lunch, dinner, and breakfast is paneer manchurian. Yes, the Indo-Chinese dish is a rage across Indian streets and now you can make the stellar dish at home with help of this fantastic recipe by YouTuber and home chef Parul.





In her recipe video of paneer manchurian posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cook with Parul', she tosses some deep-fried cubes of paneer in an eclectic sauce. Before frying, you need to coat paneer in a batter of maida, corn flour and red chilli powder. Make sure your batter is runny and not too thick.

For the sauce, you need to fry some freshly chopped ginger, garlic, green chilly, onions. Make sure you keep sauteing the ingredients as you fry them. Fry until the onions attain a beautiful golden brown colour. Next, add some tomato ketchup, green chilly sauce, soya sauce, white vinegar, red chilly powder, salt and water. Mix it well. Now add the paneer cubes and give it a good mix. Lastly, throw in some finely chopped spring onions. Your paneer manchurian is ready!

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it!









