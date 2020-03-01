High Protein Diet: The Healthy Paneer Tikki Is Too Delicious To Refuse!

NDTV | Updated: March 01, 2020 09:44 IST
A block of paneer can be used in a gamut of light and robust preparations, if you are in a mood to make none you can even tuck into it raw. Perhaps this is why paneer enjoys an enviable fan-base among foodies. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner- you can work its magic just about anywhere. If you are looking for a yummy snack recipe made out of paneer, we may have something of help. A crispy paneer tikki is crowd-favourite, hence if you are cooking to woo your guests and family, you can safely place your bet on this delish snack. Mashed paneer and a pool of rustic spices- is there anything about the combination that does not work? We guess not. This paneer tikki recipe promises a fare that'll compel you to lick your fingers clean.
A part of paneer's popularity could also be linked to its health benefits. Paneer is a by-product of milk, hence it is teeming with calcium, magnesium and protein. It is one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. Protein helps you feel full; with a fuller tummy you would not like to binge-eat- thus minimize chances of weight-gain. Protein also helps prevent cravings and regulate hunger hormone ghrelin too.
However, a lot depends on how you use paneer in your dishes. Deep-fried and greasy preparations may induce weight-gain; therefore one must try to use minimal oil.
200 grams paneer mashed
1/3 rd cup finely chopped carrots
2 tbsp sooji or rava
1 green chilly, finely chopped
1 tsp kali mirch or black pepper
1 tsp Chaat masala
Salt for taste
2 tbsp of finely chopped coriander leaves
1 tbsp ghee
Your cutlets are ready to be served! Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.