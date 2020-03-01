High Protein Diet: The Healthy Paneer Tikki Is Too Delicious To Refuse!

Highlights Paneer is an incredible source of protein and calcium

Paneer starters are a crowd favorite

Protein plays a crucial role in weight loss

A block of paneer can be used in a gamut of light and robust preparations, if you are in a mood to make none you can even tuck into it raw. Perhaps this is why paneer enjoys an enviable fan-base among foodies. Be it breakfast, lunch or dinner- you can work its magic just about anywhere. If you are looking for a yummy snack recipe made out of paneer, we may have something of help. A crispy paneer tikki is crowd-favourite, hence if you are cooking to woo your guests and family, you can safely place your bet on this delish snack. Mashed paneer and a pool of rustic spices- is there anything about the combination that does not work? We guess not. This paneer tikki recipe promises a fare that'll compel you to lick your fingers clean.





A part of paneer's popularity could also be linked to its health benefits. Paneer is a by-product of milk, hence it is teeming with calcium, magnesium and protein. It is one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. Protein helps you feel full; with a fuller tummy you would not like to binge-eat- thus minimize chances of weight-gain. Protein also helps prevent cravings and regulate hunger hormone ghrelin too.





However, a lot depends on how you use paneer in your dishes. Deep-fried and greasy preparations may induce weight-gain; therefore one must try to use minimal oil.

How To Make Healthy Paneer Tikki:

200 grams paneer mashed





1/3 rd cup finely chopped carrots





2 tbsp sooji or rava





1 green chilly, finely chopped





1 tsp kali mirch or black pepper





1 tsp Chaat masala





Salt for taste





2 tbsp of finely chopped coriander leaves





1 tbsp ghee





Recipe:

In a bowl take paneer, carrots, green chilly, black pepper, salt, coriander leaves, chaat masala and sooji . Mash it together till it makes smooth dough. With the help of your hands, pull out small balls and press it gently until slightly flat. Do not press it too hard. Shape as many cutlets as you can with the dough Take a pan, spread the ghee evenly on top. Let it heat. Now shallow-fry the cutlets. To cut down on more calories you can air-fry the cutlets too!

Your cutlets are ready to be served! Try it at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.













