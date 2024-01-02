Winter's chill is upon us, and so are those irresistible cravings. When the cold hits, nothing beats the comforting crunch of samosas, pakodas, kachori potato curry, and bread pakodas. We all have our favourites, right? But when it's cold outside, the last thing anyone wants is to leave the warmth of their blanket. So, we've got you covered with a unique, no-fuss chaat recipe that's ready in just 5 minutes! Introducing the hot, crispy, and downright delicious Aloo Tikki in a style that's as simple as it gets. No need for complicated steps - just pure winter goodness.





4 Easy Tips To Make Aloo Vada Tikki:

Let your boiled potatoes cool completely before using.





Gently press the potatoes between your palms instead of mashing.





Choose medium-sized potatoes for the perfect tikki.





Dip your Aloo Vada in a batter made with arrowroot powder, or use cornstarch or flour.





Keep the batter consistency just right - not too runny, not too thick.





How to Make Instant Aloo Vada Tikki:







Boil and cool medium potatoes, then gently press them between your palms.





Mix arrowroot powder, black pepper, chilli flakes, salt, and red chilli to create a batter.





Heat ghee in a pan, dip the potatoes in the batter and fry till golden and crispy.





Place the golden wonders on a plate and top with curd, green chutney, and sweet chutney.





Sprinkle cumin powder, finely chopped green chilli, chaat masala, red chilli, green coriander, and sev.





Your instant, uniquely styled Aloo Vada Tikki Chaat is ready to enjoy.





Watch the Full Aloo Vada Tikki Video Here:













This instant Aloo Vada Tikki Chaat isn't just tasty; it's perfect for any occasion. Whether you have surprise guests or sudden cravings, why wait when you can indulge your taste buds in just 5 minutes?