Quick Breakfast Recipe: How To Make 5-Minute Spicy Crepe Paratha At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Alpa uses milk in this recipe to add a soft texture to the crepe-like paratha.

During those rushed morning hours when we try to utilise every minute available, cooking a wholesome and elaborate breakfast can be a challenging task. What if we say that you can now prepare a filling brekkie for yourself under five minutes, that too, without much hassle?! Wondering what it is? Play around a little with ingredients in your kitchen cabinet and make spicy crepe paratha at home. This recipe of crepe paratha, by Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi, will help you ace the quirky breakfast treat at home. Alpa also uses milk in this recipe to add a soft texture to the crepe-like paratha. The crepe rolls display an amalgamation of a variety of bright colours; thanks to the addition of different healthy veggies.



To make it more wholesome and nutritious, you may add seasonal veggies of your choice too. You can have it stand-alone, or pair it with schezwan sauce, ketchup or any other chutney of your choice.





If you're bored of having the same regular sandwich or chilla at home and wish to please your taste buds with something unique, simple yet tasty, this crepe paratha is the perfect pick. So, without further ado, revamp your weekly breakfast menu by making this stellar addition to it and let us know how this recipe worked out for you in the comments section below.



Watch: How To Make Spicy Crepe Paratha At Home:













Happy Cooking!







