Quick Dessert: Make Yummy Chocolate Toasts For Kids In Just 15 Min (Watch Recipe Video)

Chocolate ganache toast is easy to make at home.

Highlights This chocolate dish is sure to excite your kids.

Chocolate ganache toast can make for a delicious dessert or snack.

This sweet toast can be made in all of 15 minutes.

Chocolate is the best food there is to lure your kids into eating. Banal chocolate bars or ice creams are no more alluring enough for those fussy eaters. You've got to work hard to impress them. So, here's an absolute decadent chocolate dish that is sure to excite your kids. It is chocolate ganache toast, which is tasty and also contains some healthy foods - a win-win for all of you. This chocolate toast can make for a delightful dessert or as a satisfying evening snack, and would also look great as a part of the spread for kids' parties.





Ganache, as we all know, is a glazed sauce mostly used for stuffing cakes or pastries. This chocolate ganache that we see in all those fancy bakeries can be easily made at home; in fact, in less than 5 minutes!





Even the simplest of desserts like cake or halwa take time to cook or bake. But, not this one. Pleasing your kids with their favourite sweet treat should not tucker you out. You can have this quick chocolate dish ready in all of 15 minutes.





This recipe video on YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' by food vlogger Manjula Jain shows how to make this treat in different ways, with fresh fruit and dry fruit, presenting a variety of different flavours.

This recipe uses French bread but you can use any bread of your choice. Chocolate chips, cream and vanilla essence is used to make thick and glossy chocolate ganache. Smear the breads with ganache and garnish with sliced strawberries, bananas, coconut powder and almonds; and some sea salt. These sweet toasts are so tempting that even you won't be able to resist.

Watch recipe video of chocolate toasts here -

(Also Read: 6 Healthy Desserts You Can Eat for Breakfast!)













