Those giggly moments with tiny tots are pure gold for moms, aren't they? From mini chefs in the kitchen to mini-me teachers in the classroom, kids' adorable antics are impossible to resist! One recent viral video features a little girl taking orders from her mommy like a pro waitress. The mom captures the precious moment on camera, and it's melting hearts online. She shares the clip with a caption that says, "When your daughter owns a restaurant, you gotta order some yummy yummy food. PS: I Love going to this restaurant cuz they serve Dimples (Dimsums)."

The video kicks off with the little girl asking her mom, "Ma'am, what's your order?" As her mother further inquires, "What do you have?" the kid replies in her adorable voice, "I have some spicy noodles and I have some dimples," leaving viewers gushing over her cute way of naming the dim sums. The content creator mommy then orders one portion of spicy noodles. To which, her daughter declares, "Spicy noodles are already done." The mom continues, "It's done? Okay. Then can I have Truffle dim sum?" The baby girl pronounces "Edamame Truffle Dim sum" with her mother's help.

The mommy then adds, "And one more thing. Do you have something nice to drink?" After receiving an affirmative answer, they continue their conversation about lemonade, Coca-Cola, and more. The mother also asks her princess, "What do you have for dessert?" To this, the little one replies, "For dessert, we have cake for someone's birthday." When her mom inquires, "Whose birthday?" she explains, "I don't know, but someone is coming here and they're celebrating their birthday." Interrupting the conversation, she excitedly informs her mommy-turned-customer, "And the restaurant is going to close in 5 minutes," leaving the latter to quickly order her choices.

After her daughter's stance, her son joins the game, prompting their mother to say, "Okay, sir, what do you have at your restaurant?" The video ends with the little boy mentioning, "We have pizza." The kids' innocence melts millions of hearts online. One user comments, "Oh, my cute little princess, so cutely taking orders, I'm fully melted by your cuteness." Another adds, "Such a cutie! Which restaurant is this? I want to eat here every day." Someone mentions, "Aww... I would love to visit her restaurant too."





We're completely drooling over the little one's restaurant diaries. Aren't you?