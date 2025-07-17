Hyderabad has a food culture that is both royal and inclusive. While the city is celebrated for its Nizami biryanis and lavish thalis, it also boasts a thriving street food scene that caters to every budget. If you think Rs. 50 cannot get you much these days, think again. Whether you are a student stretching your allowance, a traveller exploring the city on foot, or simply someone craving a quick bite between meetings, Hyderabad has plenty to offer, that too without compromising on flavour or satisfaction.





From crispy punugulu and spicy mirchi bajjis to buttery dosas and samosas, the city's food stalls and tiffin centres serve up dishes that are filling, comforting, and surprisingly affordable. Here is a curated list of delicious, budget-friendly foods you can enjoy in Hyderabad for Rs. 50 or less.





Also Read: Budget-Friendly Cooking: 7 Easy Meals You Can Make Under Rs 50 At Home

Here Are 9 Budget-Friendly Food Options To Try In Hyderabad:

1. Dosa And Idli With Podi And Chutney:

Start your day with a plate of plain dosa or idli, served hot with coconut chutney and spicy karam podi. The crispy edges and soft centre make it a comforting breakfast, and you can easily find a plate within Rs. 50. Many dosa stalls offer online delivery through food apps, meaning you can also enjoy a hot and fresh breakfast without stepping out.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

2. Punugulu With Chutney And Onion:

These bite-sized fritters, made from leftover dosa batter, are crunchy on the outside and soft inside. Served with ginger or coconut chutney and some chopped onion, a plate of punugulu costs around Rs. 30 and is perfect for a quick snack.





Also Read: Taste Delhi's Best Street Food For Rs. 50 Or Less

3. Mirchi Bajji:

Hyderabad's take on stuffed chilli pakoda is bold and spicy. Filled with tangy masala and deep-fried to perfection, you can get two to three bajjis for Rs. 40. They are often served with chopped onions and lemon for extra zing.

4. Masala Vada And Samosa:

Whether you prefer the crunch of a masala vada or the flaky layers of a samosa, both are widely available for Rs. 15 each. Pair them with a cup of chai and you have a classic Hyderabadi evening snack to savour.





Also Read: Street Food Of India: This Yummy Irani Samosa Is Sure To Tantalise Your Taste Buds (Recipe Inside)

5. Dahi Puri And Bhel Puri:

Chaat stalls across the city serve dahi puri and bhel puri loaded with chutneys, curd, sev, and masala. These tangy, crunchy and flavour-packed chaats are priced between Rs. 30 and Rs. 50 and are perfect for evening snacking.

6. Osmania Biscuits With Irani Chai:

A true Hyderabadi experience is incomplete without Irani chai and Osmania biscuits. You can enjoy both for under Rs. 30 at iconic bakeries near around the city. Some of these bakeries also deliver this combo at your doorstep to recreate the experience in the comfort of your home.

7. Veg Puff Or Egg Puff:

Whether you choose veg, paneer, or egg, these puffs from local bakeries are flaky, spicy, and surprisingly filling. Priced under Rs. 50, they make for a perfect evening snack. You can easily order them through food delivery apps and savour with a hot cup of masala chai at home.

8. Pesarattu:

This protein-rich dosa is made from moong dal and typically served with spicy ginger (allam) chutney. Priced around Rs. 40, it is light, nutritious, and makes for an ideal mid-morning meal.





Also Read: Where To Eat Haleem In Hyderabad: 7 Places That Serve It All Year

9. Fruit Mix Or Badam Milk:

Juice stalls across the city offer refreshing fruit mixes and badam milk for around Rs. 30 per serving. These options are great for cooling down in the hot summer afternoons and are surprisingly filling. Some of these juice stalls also have online delivery options through food apps.

Photo Credit: iStock

Hyderabad proves that you do not need to spend a lot to eat well. So go ahead, eat like a local, savour the city, and let your taste buds travel without spending more than Rs. 50.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.



