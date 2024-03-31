Feel like eating something delicious and too tired to cook? Well, you can always order something online at the click of a button. What? Did you order your last meal from outside too? Yes, you might as well cook something at home. For confusing hungry moments like these, we are here with a delicious pasta recipe that can be prepared in 10 minutes. To make this recipe, make sure you have a stock of some pasta, veggies, sauces, and spices to quickly whip up this dish. What's more, this recipe can be prepared in a single pot, perfect for those who are messy cooks or do the dishes themselves.

How To Make One Pot Pasta In 5 Easy Steps | One-Pot Pasta Recipe In 10 Minutes

1. Veggies

First, wash and chop all the veggies you want to include in your pasta. Some delicious options to choose from include onions, carrots, capsicum, bell peppers, corn, mushrooms, and zucchini. You can choose the veggies based on your preferences and availability. Once the veggies are ready, heat oil in a pan and add the veggies to it.

2. Spices

The next step is adding the spices. Gather all the spices you want in your pasta. Salt is a must. Other spices you can add to enhance the taste include black pepper, chilli flakes, peri-peri masala, and oregano. You can adjust the amount of the spices based on the quantity of your pasta.

3. Sauces

The third step is your sauces. Since we are making a quick, one-pot pasta, we will not be boiling fresh tomatoes and then turning them into a puree. Instead, this recipe uses pre-made or store-bought sauces based on your preferences. Add pizza pasta sauce, mayonnaise, tomato ketchup, and tandoori sauce.

4. Add The Pasta

The pasta will be cooked directly in the sauce in this one-pot recipe. Add penne pasta, water, and cover. Let it cook for 10 minutes or more as required for the pasta to cook.

5. Final Touch

When the pasta is almost ready, add chopped cheese cubes, cheese slices, or cheese spread. You can also add chopped green chillies if you like. Mix it all well for one minute and your tasty and quick one-pot pasta is ready! Garnish with grated cheese and oregano. Click here for the full one-pot pasta recipe.





Try this quick pasta recipe when craving something delicious at home.