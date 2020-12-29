Highlights Sultani dal, made with toor dal, is a Lucknowi specialty.

It is rich, creamy, fragrant and great in taste.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

'The city of Nawabs' is deep-rooted in its royal culture that has bestowed us with some opulent foods. Many of these foods also went on to make their mark far and wide, across borders. A visit to Lucknow is incomplete without tasting the local cuisine. The robust flavours, rich aroma and distinct style of cooking - a myriad of factors come together to make Lucknowi cuisine a class apart. Even a simple dish, as basic as dal, develops a mystery around it in Lucknow and sometimes, you can't really put a finger on what made it so distinct.



Sultani dal is one such popular dal from Lucknow that is nothing like other dals you are used to having in other parts of the country. This dal reflects the traditional Mughlai flavours that are rich, fragrant and creamy. This dal is made with arhar dal (or toor dal), which is cooked in a bed of milk, cream and yogurt and topped with a tempering of onion and chillies.







Arhar dal is popularly made in Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: iStock

Lucknow-Special Sultani Dal Recipe:



Ingredients:

(Serving - 3-4)



1 cup toor dal

2 cups milk

Half cup cream

2 tbsp curd

Saffron, few strands

Half tsp cumin seeds

Half tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp ginger, crushed

1 tsp garlic, grated

2 green chillies

2 whole red chillies

2 onions, chopped

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder to taste

Ghee for tempering

Mint leaves and coriander leaves for garnishing



Method:



Step 1 - Wash and soak the dal in water for around half an hour. Also, soak the saffron strands in some milk.



Step 2 - Pressure cook the dal along with salt and turmeric powder.



Step 3 - Add milk, cream and curd, and whisk everything together. You can also mash the dal with the back of a ladle. Add saffron milk and mix well.



Step 4 - Cook the mashed dal for about 5 minutes without closing the lid.



Step 5 - Now, make the tempering for the dal. Heat ghee in a pan. Fry cumin seeds and whole red chillies. Saute garlic, ginger, green chillies and onions. Season with red chilli powder and salt if needed. Remember, we have already added salt in dal.



Step 6 - Pour the tempering over cooked dal and serve hot with a garnishing of mint leaves or coriander leaves, or both.



Experience the magnificent flavours of Lucknow's Mughlai flavours in this Sultani dal.







