Quick Recipe: This Bread Paratha Is Sure To Become Your Kid's Favourite Recipe 

Think breakfast and you are bound to picture a fresh loaf of bread on your table. There is something about breads that makes us all want to feel like the best chef in the world. A sandwich spread here, some eggs there, and with choice herbs, you can put together an excellent sandwich. But what if we tell you, that you can make a gamut of breakfast snacks using bread? Yes, you heard us! Bread is incredibly versatile and easy to work with. The best bit about bread-based snacks is that they are mostly super quick to prepare too. So if you are pressed for time, you do not need to skip your breakfast - you can try your hands at this yummy bread paratha.





The video uploaded by Mumbai-based vlogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi will guide you how to make the best use of left-over pieces of bread. In this video posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', Alpa is making a spicy pancake or paratha, with a handful of bread. This takes a total of 10 minutes to prepare. Take a blender, throw in some bread chunks and blend them into fine crumb. Now, mix it with red chilli powder, salt, garam masala, wheat flour, corn flour, curd. Give it a good mix. Add onion, tomatoes, grated carrots, beans, tomatoes, green chillies and dhaniya. With the help of water, make a nice batter. Make sure the batter is not too thin and runny or too thick and rigid. It should be somewhere in the middle. Make use of this batter and make nice, crisp pancakes in a jiffy. It is sure to be a rage among kids.

