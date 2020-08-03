Raksha Badhan 2020: This Special Paneer Lababdar Recipe Is Sure To Perk Up Your Rakhi Feast

Highlights Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated around the country today

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters

Rakhi is one of India's most popular festivals

The whole country is immersed in the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. Celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters, the festival is celebrated with much fervour. In addition to the gifts and sweet treats we get to indulge in, what truly makes Rakhi one of the most memorable affairs for us is the lavish festive feast. And if you are also looking for that one dish that could be the highlight of your spread, your search ends here.





This paneer lababdar recipe video posted above is all things creamy and indulgent, which makes it a perfect fit for your festive spread. This recipe of paneer lababdar also comes loaded with the goodness of crunchy matar or peas that brings along a delectable new texture to the otherwise smooth and silky gravy. For the recipe, you would need paneer cut in equal-sized cubes, chopped onions, tomatoes,shelled peas, khuskhus paste, cream, almond paste, coriander leaves, salt, butter, kasoori methi, bay leaves, turmeric powder, ginger, coriander powder, garam masala and red chilli powder.

You can pair this yummy gray dish with rice, roti or naan. Make sure you serve it hot and top it with some almonds or dry fruits to add more richness to your fare.

Try out this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







