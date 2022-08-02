One of the most popular Hindu festivals - Rakshabandhan, is just around the corner. This year, it will be celebrated on Thursday, 11th August 2022; and needless to say, preparations have begun in full swing. Markets are filled with shops selling customised gifts, desserts and what not! In this festival, sisters tie rakhi (a sacred thread) around their brother's wrist and get some presents in return. After this ritual, the entire family sits together and enjoys a lavish feast. While speaking of Rakshabandhan feast, one just can't ignore the sweet treats.





Considering this, here we bring you a quick and easy besan barfi recipe shared by Chef Pankaj Bhadouria on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, 'Here's a quick Rakshabandhan Special mithai! A Besan ki Barfi in just 10 mins!'. Now let's learn how she made it. Take a look at the video.





Besan Ki Barfi Recipe: How To Make Besan Ki Barfi

To begin with the recipe, take a grinder, add roasted gram and grind until a coarse mixture. Once done, pass through a sieve just like mentioned in the video above.





Heat 250 grams desi ghee in a kadhai and sauté besan flour for about 2 minutes. Combine it well. Once done, add 250 grams of powdered sugar. Mix again.





Add 2 tbsp of sugar again. Then add water and mix. Keep cooking until a fluffy and bubbly texture.





Take a big round plate, cover it with butter paper, and pour some oil on top. Spread it by using your hands. This is done to avoid stickiness at the bottom.





Let the mixture cool down, sprinkle pistachios, cut into pieces and enjoy!





Try this recipe and let us know how you and your family liked it!