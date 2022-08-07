Rakul Preet Singh is popular for her acting skills and looks. She also follows rigorous workout routines. However, amidst all this, many people may fail to notice that she is a foodie. The actress not only gorges on a variety of foods but also shares her indulgences online. Recently, she left us drooling over her super delectable Indian spread. She shared a video on Instagram Stories giving us a sneak peek into her desi meal spread. In the clip, we could see a mouth-watering spicy rice dish cooked with chunks of meat and corn.





As Rakul Preet Singh pans her camera, we could spot a drool-worthy meat curry cooked into a pool of spices. Well, it did not end here. Rakul Preet also treated us to a view of a wonderful rice dish that appeared as biryani, topped with fried brown onions, dry fruits like cashews and green basil leaves.

Rakul Preet Singh may be strict about her diet most of the days, but sometimes, she allows herself to dig in some yummy food. Last week, we saw her enjoying a lovely treat accompanied by some juicy fruits. Her weekend indulgence was equal parts healthy and delicious. Rakul Preet's Instagram Stories showed what looked like sumptuous chocolate fondue. However, it was accompanied by two plates loaded with sliced strawberries, mangoes and bananas. She just added a sticker that read, “Oops.”





Rakul Preet Singh is a big foodie and she does not miss a chance to relish a variety of food items. She once left us drooling with her lip-smacking meal. The actress shared a picture of her morning meal and it looked super indulgent. She had her favourite street food – chaat! The food item included sweet potatoes and curd, decorated with some coriander leaves, ginger and pomegranate. She mentioned, “#sweetpotatococonutyogurtchaat @rashichowdhary, @akshayarora.”





Right from some exotic meals to amazing healthy delights, Rakul Preet Singh's food diaries show it all. She visited the Maldives with her family, in March, and her food moments left us with a rumbling tummy. Rakul Preet's Instagram Stories showcased a lavish floating breakfast. The tray showed a breakfast bowl topped with colourful fruits, a separate fruit platter, some mini croissants and bread, bruschetta, fruit juices as well as sandwiches. She also shared a picture of an adorable birthday platter for her father. It featured soft and fluffy pancakes, topped with bananas and strawberries.





Seems like Rakul Preet Singh has the best time with food. What do you think?