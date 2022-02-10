Being a celebrity is not a piece of cake! One needs to adhere to a strict routine and diet in order to maintain a balance and create a healthy lifestyle. Unmeasured eating and a lazy lifestyle does not help a person gain the muscle and abs that celebrities have. The key to leading such a lifestyle is a healthy breakfast! From health nutritionists to certified doctors, almost everybody advises one to have a hearty and nutritional breakfast. And Ranveer Singh also agrees! The star of the recent Bollywood hit 83 revealed his weekday breakfast and we were surprised by what he eats to start the day. So, what exactly does Ranveer Singh eat for his breakfast? Take a look:

Through an "Ask Me Anything" hosted by Ranveer Singh on his Instagram stories, he revealed what he ate on a Wednesday morning for his breakfast, and the menu was long! First, he starts with a bowl of oats, measured to be 130 grams, with 15 grams nuts and 5 grams chocolate chips. Then he enjoys immunity-boosting shots, along with a detox drink. Then he wraps up his meal with a probiotic drink and shilajit - ashwagandha date balls. It seems like the key to Ranveer Singh's fitness is a healthy breakfast!

Also Read: Wait, What? Twitter User Cut Pizza With Scissors And Left Everyone In Shock





Ranveer Singh's healthy breakfast doesn't mean he doesn't indulge in sinful and delicious foods! As a matter of fact, he is quite the foodie himself. Like most foodies, he also loves to enjoy a delicious slice of pizza. Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha and Ranveer Singh even bond over this mutual love for pizza. That's not all; occasionally he also indulges in Sindhi food, and his favourite Sindhi combination is Sindhi curry, with rice and boondi along with arbi tuk.











What do you think about Ranveer Singh's healthy breakfast? Do tell us in the comments section below!