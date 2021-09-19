Ranveer Singh is one of the well-known actors in the industry, remembered for his memorable performances in films like Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy. Apart from his acting skills, he is one of the most popular fashion and fitness icons in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his ability to transform physically for each of his roles. While this takes a lot of dedication and a proper fitness regime, the actor never shies away from expressing his love for food. He often shares his gastronomic adventures on social media sometimes. He admitted that he loves to gorge on delicacies prepared for him by his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. And now, he has revealed his favourite Sindhi food.





Ranveer Singh recently engaged in an ‘Ask Me Anything' session for his fans on Instagram. One follower asked him about his favourite Sindhi food. To this, he replied, “Sindhi curry with rice and boondi and Arbi Tuk on the side.” And just the mention of the classic dish has made us hungry. Take a look at his story:

For the uninitiated, Sindhi curry is a delicious recipe packed with spices and fresh vegetables. People often add tamarind pulp for the tangy taste. Arbi Tuk is a deep-fried taro root recipe. Now we know what exactly Ranveer likes to devour when it comes to his cheat days!





Interestingly, Ranveer Singh is currently following a vegan diet. He revealed on his Instagram AMA that he is consuming boiled vegetables as part of his diet. Take a look:

This is not the first time Ranveer is talking about food on social media. He once joined the Pawri hori hai trend in the most delicious way possible. He won the Internet by digging into some lip-smacking gajar ka halwa as part of the challenge.





Before this, Ranveer also posted a delicious picture of biryani on his Instagram Stories once. Through this post, he openly declared his love for biryani and his wife Deepika Padukone's cooking skills. In another “Ask Me Anything” session on Instagram, someone had asked him what he had for lunch. He shared a picture of homemade biryani to answer this question. He also shared a picture of a dessert made by Deepika for him at home. He captioned the image with words, “My darling wife's master creation.”





Prior to this, when the movie Simmba hit the screens, Ranveer posted a picture with his favourite snack, samosas. He posted a picture holding the snack at Gaiety Cinemas in Mumbai. He captioned the image as, “Gaiety ka samosa #essential.” The actor also posted a picture of chocolate ice cream in a cone he was enjoying at the same theatre.





Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Gully Boy, is currently shooting for the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.