One of the most popular South Indian actresses of today's time, Rashmika Mandanna has been making big moves in the industry! From starring in the iconic movie Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun to now making her Bollywood debut in the upcoming comedy-drama film Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. Rashmika Mandanna is in Delhi promoting Goodbye and her visit to the capital is incomplete without food! We all know that Delhi is known for its delicious food, and Rashmika Mandanna made sure to take this opportunity to indulge in North Indian cuisine. Take a look:

Turns out this is just Rashmika Mandanna's second visit to Delhi! She shared this information in one of her Instagram stories. The South Indian actress took it as an opportunity to binge on all classic North Indian dishes! Her excitement to eat all kinds of North Indian dishes was just too adorable. You can see her smiling ear-to-ear while gesturing toward all the dishes she ordered for herself. She uploaded the image on her Instagram story and shared with her 33.3 million followers her lavish feast.





She captioned her image as "when in Dilli...let's hog on - dal makhana, butter chicken, paneer bhurji, seekh kebab, makai di rotti, dahi kebab...okay I ordered a lot..." While she mentioned these dishes in her caption, in the image we could spot many more. With over 12 dishes in the image, we also spotted tandoori roti, pulao and some crispy snacks. Rashmika Mandanna's North Indian spread looks quite tempting and just looking at it made us drool! If you are craving North Indian food just like us, then here we have found some easy and delicious North Indian delicacies you can recreate at home:





What do you think of Rashmika Mandanna's North Indian feast? Do you share your thought in the comments section.