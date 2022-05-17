A plate full of crispy snacks with a steaming hot beverage of your choice is enough to make you happy. Many people simply enjoy snacking throughout the day. Also, they are the best to relish when hunger pangs strike in the evening around the tea-time. One such delightful desi snack happens to be Rava cutlet. It has a mouth-watering texture and resembles crispy from the outside. It doesn't take much time or effort to get ready and yet manages to be a great appetiser even at various social gatherings. Chef Ranveer Brar shared a drool-worthy recipe of sooji cutlets on Instagram. So, next time when you enter your kitchen to prepare snacks, try this one out.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Sooji Cutlet By Chef Ranveer Brar:

Ingredients:

For tadka

1 tablespoon Oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1/2 inch ginger (chopped)

1 carrot (peeled and finely chopped)

5-10 French beans (chopped)

2-4 Green chilli (chopped)

2 tbsp Coriander leaves (chopped)

For tandoori curd mixture

1 cup curd, beaten

Salt to taste

1/2 tablespoon sugar

1 and 1/2 tablespoon black pepper powder

1/2 tablespoon cardamom powder

1 tablespoon degi red chilli powder

1/2 tablespoon coriander powder

A pinch of asafoetida

A pinch of cumin powder

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1 cup Water

2/3 cups Semolina

Oil for shallow fry

For slurry

1/2 cup refined flour

Water as required

Salt to taste

Other ingredients

1/3 cup Pizza cheese blend

1 and 1/2 cup white bread crumbs (for coating)

Here's how you can make instant suji cutlet:

1) First of all, heat some oil in a pan for the tadka. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Put ginger and saute it well. Gradually, add carrot, french beans, and green chilli and saute for another 2-4 minutes.





2) Meanwhile, you can prepare a flavourful tandoori curd mixture. Take curd in a bowl and add salt to taste, sugar, black pepper powder, cardamom powder, degi red chilli powder. You can also put coriander powder, a pinch of asafoetida, and a pinch of cumin powder. Mix some ginger garlic paste into it along with water. In the end, add semolina and mix everything nicely.





3) Add the prepared tandoori curd mixture into the tadka you've prepared. Let it all cook for some time at least until the semolina absorbs all the water.





4) Now, put it in a large bowl and let it come to room temperature. After that, add some coriander leaves. Divide the mixture into equal portions (in the form of balls - cutlets - as per your desired shape) and make a decent in the centre of each cutlet. Fill it with a little bit of cheese and close it from all sides.





5) Prepare a slurry quickly with refined flour, water and salt. Also, keep the bread crumbs ready on a plate. Dip the cutlets into the slurry first and then coat them with bread crumbs.





6) Heat oil in a kadhai keep sliding the cutlets in the oil and fry them until they turn brown. Make sure you fry the cutlets on a medium flame to ensure that they are properly cooked from the inside.

Take a look at the full recipe video here:

Make these sumptuous instant sooji cutlets and enjoy.