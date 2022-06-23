The versatile nature of jam is what makes it an important part of our pantry! Spread the jam on bread, paratha or roti and you shall get a quick snack, or top it over a cake/pudding and you shall get a dessert. Name a dish and you can spruce it up with a dollop of jam! The fruity and sweet flavours make it so loved among kids and grown-ups alike. While we are used to buying jams from the stores, you would agree that freshness lacks in the store-bought jams, making them not so appetising. Wouldn't it be just wonderful if you could make jam at home?! Now you can! Using pineapples, raw mangos, mausambi and more fruits, you can easily whip fresh jams at home.











5 Fruit Jam Recipes You Must Try:

1. Raw Mango Jam







Unlike the regular ones that you get in the market, this jam is made out of raw mango and provides a burst of flavours on your palate - thanks to the right balance of sweet, tart and spice. Besides spreading on your toasted bread, you can also enjoy this jam as a condiment with your paratha or by the side of dal-chawal.











Click here for the full recipe of Raw Mango Jam.





2. Mixed Fruit Jam







Mixed fruit jam is the best of all the jams available, as it contains a medley of sweet flavours from a variety of fruits, and when paired with toasted or plain bread, rounds off our meal perfectly.











Click here for the full recipe of Mixed Fruit Jam.





3. Mausambi Jam







Summer is the best time to make this jam as mausambi is available during this season, so you can make the jam without adding any artificial preservatives. Take into notice that you are using fresh mausambi fruit to make this jam.











Click here for the full recipe of Mausambi Jam.

4. Pineapple Jam







If you love having pineapples for a quick snack or a delicious dessert, then this pineapple jam is perfect for you. Spread over a slice of toast and enjoy a decadent breakfast. All you need is pineapple, sugar and lemon juice.











Click here for the full recipe for Pineapple Jam.





5. Strawberry Jam







This 4-ingredient strawberry jam makes for a delicious delight! With strawberry, honey, lemon and chia seeds, this jam is crunchy and smooth. Perfect on top of a toast or while making a salad dressing or sometimes, even cocktails.











Click here for the full recipe for Strawberry Jam.







Try out these easy jam recipes and let us know in the comments section below!









